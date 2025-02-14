In a significant development for Moldova's pro-Russian breakaway region of Transdniestria, gas supplies resumed after a shutdown, thanks to a loan facilitated by Moscow. Authorities confirmed on Friday that this relief comes via collaboration with Russia's Ministry of Energy.

Gas deliveries had been suspended since the start of January, following Ukraine's refusal to extend a transit agreement, creating an energy crisis for tens of thousands of residents. However, the Swiss-based MET Group stepped in with a short-term agreement that ensured continued gas flow to Moldovagaz headquarters in Moldova.

The MET Group declared its adherence to European Union sanction laws and emphasized its role with relevant transportation system operators across the EU, Ukraine, and Moldova. This strategic partnership supports Moldova's overall energy security without any political entanglements, according to Moldovagaz's CEO Vadim Ceban.

