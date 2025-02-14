Left Menu

Empowering Women Through 'Pink Rapido' Bikes: A New Horizon in Ride-Hailing

Rapido is set to launch 'Pink Rapido' bikes, driven by women for women, in Karnataka by year-end. Co-founder Pavan Guntupalli announced at the Global Investment Summit, aiming to create 25,000 jobs. The initiative focuses on safety, empowerment, and broader job opportunities for women in smaller towns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-02-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 21:08 IST
Leaders at Invest Karnataka 2025 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Rapido, a key player in the ride-hailing industry, is poised to make a significant stride with the introduction of 'Pink Rapido' bikes. Scheduled for launch in Karnataka by the year's end, these bikes will exclusively feature women drivers catering to female passengers, as revealed by co-founder Pavan Guntupalli at the Global Investment Summit.

The initiative aims to create 25,000 job opportunities for women, emphasizing safety and empowerment. Guntupalli stressed that the project is not just about job creation but ensuring a secure and empowering environment for women, regardless of their educational background or skills, especially from smaller towns.

Entrepreneurial insights were also shared by Radhika Gupta, emphasizing creating value and solving problems through business ventures. The focus in Karnataka is on achieving a $1 trillion economy, opening doors to abundant opportunities. Entrepreneurs are urged to drive change while prioritizing social impact over monetary gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

