Russian Drone Attack Ignites Tensions at Chornobyl Site

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced significant damage to the radiation containment shelter at Chornobyl due to a Russian drone attack. The incident occurred as key international leaders gathered at the Munich Security Conference to focus on the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Despite the damage, radiation levels have remained unchanged, confirmed both Zelenskiy and the U.N.'s atomic energy watchdog. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Zelenskiy of timing the attack to seek more Western aid.

Images released by Ukraine's SBU suggest that a Geran-2 drone carried out the attack. Experts, like Marcel Plichta from the University of St Andrews, recognize its potential for headline-grabbing despite limited actual damage. Zelenskiy, while in Munich, emphasized the drone's low-altitude approach, presenting ongoing challenges in Ukraine's conflict with Russia.

