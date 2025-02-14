Left Menu

Emotional Salute: Remembering the Bravehearts of Pulwama

GL Batra, father of Kargil hero Vikram Batra, honors the sacrifice of CRPF personnel killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. Reflecting on the grief faced by the families, he emphasizes the need to acknowledge their sacrifices. Significant Indian military responses followed the tragic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-02-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 22:05 IST
Father of Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra, GL Batra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
GL Batra, father of late Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra, paid tribute on Friday to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. In a conversation with ANI, Batra expressed the immense struggle families face in coping with such profound loss.

Batra emphasized the significance of remembering the jawans' sacrifices, stating that their courage and dedication are pivotal to the nation's survival. "It is deeply saddening when our jawans lay down their lives. Families are left heartbroken, and we must never forget their bravery," he said. Leaders from across the political spectrum, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi, also paid their respects.

The February 14, 2019 attack involved a suicide bomber driving an IED-laden vehicle into a CRPF convoy, resulting in the deaths of 40 soldiers. This prompted the Indian Air Force to conduct aerial strikes on February 26 targeting JeM terror camps in Pakistan's Balakot, undermining their infrastructure. Subsequent Pakistani attempts to retaliate were thwarted by the Indian Air Force.

In the aerial confrontation, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman pursued Pakistani jets in a MiG-21 Bison and was captured after his aircraft was shot down. Pakistan detained him after his crossing into their territory. However, India had successfully downed a Pakistani jet as well, reaffirming the nation's vigilant stance against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

