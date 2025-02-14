Global Markets Stir Amid Mixed Economic Signals and Tariff Tensions

Global stock indices experienced growth driven by soft U.S. economic data and fresh tariff announcements, with traders hopeful for potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. During January, retail sales declined by 0.9%, marking the steepest drop since March, suggesting possible impacts from tariff-related uncertainties and higher prices.

Meanwhile, U.S. economic maneuvers involved President Trump's directive for reciprocal tariffs, potentially risking global trade tensions. Investors monitored geopolitical discussions from the Munich Security Conference, where U.S. Vice President JD Vance outlined strategies to leverage economic and military power in Russian peace negotiations concerning Ukraine.

The week saw the S&P 500 rise slightly, with the Dow falling marginally. The Nasdaq Composite also posted gains, reflecting growth in the energy sector while consumer staples underperformed. International indices showed mixed results as markets braced for changes in economic policies and international relations dynamics.

