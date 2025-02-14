Enhanced Security and Divine Crowds: Ayodhya's Strategic Preparations

As tens of thousands of pilgrims flock to Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, the railway authorities have ramped up security, introducing a robust three-layer system. More than 300 trained personnel have been deployed, coupled with modern screening facilities to manage the anticipated crowds of up to 1.5 lakh passengers daily. Furthermore, over 200 CCTV cameras have been installed, as disclosed by an official to ANI. Inspector Yashwant Singh of RPF Ayodhya Dham remarked that the police are maintaining vigilant surveillance of the railway station through extensive CCTV networks. Additionally, 12 to 15 special trains are now operational to handle the influx of passengers.

Inspector Singh highlighted, "For crowd control, we have mobilized over 300 personnel, incorporating RPF and GRP teams. A three-layer security system is in place with baggage screening facilities at entry points. Door frame and hand-held metal detectors are in use for passenger screening. We are closely monitoring the premises with more than 235 CCTV units. Trains are being operated daily to facilitate the departure of up to 1.5 lakh passengers." The increase in visitors is primarily attributed to devotees heading to the Ram Janmabhoomi temple for prayers.

In parallel, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directives urging stringent traffic management during Mahakumbh events, warning that officers will be held accountable for any congestion. A statement from the Chief Minister's Office emphasizes proactive involvement of senior officers on-site and no tolerance for traffic disruptions in key areas such as Prayagraj Mahakumbh Nagar, Ayodhya, and Varanasi. "Ensure accountability at every level," it stated.

On another note, the last rites of Acharya Satyendra Das, the esteemed chief priest of the Ayodhya Ram temple, took place with solemnity in Ayodhya. The rituals, following the traditions of the Ramanandi sect, were conducted at Saryu Ghat. A ceremonial 'Jal Samadhi' was accorded, preceded by a traditional procession to the Hanumangarhi temple.

