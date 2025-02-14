VP Dhankhar Challenges Judicial Overreach in Executive Roles

In a striking critique delivered at the National Law Academy in Bhopal, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed profound concerns over what he perceives as judicial overreach in executive functions. Specifically, he questioned the role of the Chief Justice of India in executive appointments, such as the selection of the CBI Director, labeling it as inconsistent with democratic principles.

Dhankhar underscored his apprehension regarding breaches of the separation of powers, describing judicial decrees guiding executive governance as a constitutional anomaly that the world's largest democracy cannot afford. He warned that when institutions overstep their boundaries, democracy suffers.

The Vice President called for stronger adherence to jurisdictional limits while keeping institutional dialogues open in the national interest, advocating for cooperative and accountable governance reflective of the electorate's will. He also emphasized that any intervention outside set constitutional parameters impacts sovereignty and foundational democratic principles.

