Odisha Police to Reinvestigate Suspicious Death of Former Minister's Cook

The Odisha Police have announced the reopening of the controversial death case involving Lalit Sahu, a cook for the late Naba Das, a former minister. Initially ruled a suicide, the case is back under scrutiny due to suspicions raised by Sahu's father, as confirmed by Himanshu Lal, IG Northern Police Range, Sambalpur.

Sahu, who was just 22 years old, was found hanging in the staff quarters near Naba Das's residence on April 17, 2022. The police had attributed the young man's death to suicide, citing financial losses from online gaming as a factor. However, the hurried post-mortem and subsequent theft of vital forensic evidence have heightened suspicions of foul play.

In light of these concerns, a fresh investigation has been commissioned. IG Himanshu Lal revealed to ANI that an Inspector-rank officer with oversight from an Additional Superintendent of Police will lead the new probe. The police vow to identify any previous investigative mishandlings, aiming to reveal the truth behind Sahu's untimely death.

