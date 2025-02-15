Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Power Revolution: Smart Meters to Transform Electricity Experience

Uttarakhand is set to upgrade its electricity system with smart meters, promising reduced billing complaints and enhanced user control. The state's Energy Secretary, R Meenakshi Sundaram, announced this initiative aimed at providing real-time consumption data, payment options, and fault alerts, alongside incentives for rooftop solar users.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 17:01 IST
R Meenakshi Sundaram, Secretary of Energy, Uttarakhand (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant move towards modernizing Uttarakhand's electricity infrastructure, Energy Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram has announced the deployment of smart meters across the state. During a press conference on Saturday, Sundaram highlighted how these state-of-the-art devices will empower consumers with control over their electricity consumption, addressing frequent complaints related to meter readings and billing inaccuracies.

Sundaram explained that smart meters offer instantaneous data on electricity usage, comprehensive consumption comparisons, and multiple payment options. Part of a national initiative supported by the Centre, this program aims to diminish human errors in meter readings, thereby slashing billing disputes for the Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL) and related departments.

The transition to smart meters promises not only smoother billing processes but also enhances consumers' ability to manage their power consumption through a mobile app, which will provide real-time updates on usage and power outages. Sundaram assured that no installation fees will be levied for replacing conventional meters. He also revealed incentives such as discounts for consumers opting for prepaid meters and detailed a plan to encompass 59,212 transformers and 2,602 feeder meters by mid-2026, reaching 15.88 lakh consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

