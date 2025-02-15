Left Menu

Jharkhand's Priority Sector Lending: A 64% Boost on the Horizon

The credit potential for priority sector lending in Jharkhand is projected to rise by about 64% to Rs 88,303 crore for the next fiscal year. This increase aligns with initiatives in sustainable agriculture and financial inclusion, supported by NABARD and the Jharkhand Finance Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 15-02-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 17:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The state of Jharkhand is set to witness a significant boost in credit potential for priority sector lending, with projections increasing by 64% to Rs 88,303 crore for the upcoming fiscal year, according to an official statement released on Saturday.

The previous credit potential for the year 2024-25 was set at Rs 54,008.31 crore, highlighting a strong push by the state and national bodies to support vital sectors.

An emphasis on sustainable agricultural practices, financial inclusion, and infrastructure development marks this initiative, with NABARD playing a key role in supporting farmers and suggesting expansions in crop diversity and climate-resilient practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

