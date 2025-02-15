Jharkhand's Priority Sector Lending: A 64% Boost on the Horizon
The credit potential for priority sector lending in Jharkhand is projected to rise by about 64% to Rs 88,303 crore for the next fiscal year. This increase aligns with initiatives in sustainable agriculture and financial inclusion, supported by NABARD and the Jharkhand Finance Minister.
The state of Jharkhand is set to witness a significant boost in credit potential for priority sector lending, with projections increasing by 64% to Rs 88,303 crore for the upcoming fiscal year, according to an official statement released on Saturday.
The previous credit potential for the year 2024-25 was set at Rs 54,008.31 crore, highlighting a strong push by the state and national bodies to support vital sectors.
An emphasis on sustainable agricultural practices, financial inclusion, and infrastructure development marks this initiative, with NABARD playing a key role in supporting farmers and suggesting expansions in crop diversity and climate-resilient practices.
