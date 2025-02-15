Srinagar's Chilling Delight: Lal Draman Winter Festival 2025 Ignites Joy Amid Cold Wave

Srinagar, already gripped by a persistent cold wave, recorded a chilling minimum temperature of 0 degrees Celsius on Saturday, while the mercury peaked at only 13 degrees Celsius. Similar frigid conditions prevailed across other towns in the Kashmir Valley, as noted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Despite the biting cold, residents were seen reveling in the winter spirit around the iconic Dal Lake. To further celebrate the wondrous season, the District Administration and Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department launched the Lal Draman Winter Festival 2025 in the scenic Doda district on February 9. The event attracted a mix of tourists, locals, officials, and media, symbolizing cultural vitality amid the frosty panorama.

The festival showcased the untouched beauty and vivacious culture of the Lolab Valley in Kupwara district. The harsh winter spell of Chillai Kalan, with its hallmark sub-zero temperatures and frozen landscapes, recently concluded, highlighting the region's challenging yet enchanting climate. Over this 40-day period, heavy snowfall disrupted normal life, freezing Srinagar's Dal Lake, yet the winter festival celebrated the resilient spirit and timeless allure of Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)