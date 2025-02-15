Left Menu

J&K Deputy CM Urges Strong Anti-Drug Measures Amidst Liquor Ban Debate

Jammu and Kashmir's Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary identifies drug abuse as the Union Territory's largest issue, urging stronger police action. While endorsing liquor bans, he emphasizes drug threats to the community. Concurrently, MLA Ahsan Pardesi advocates for a liquor ban in Muslim-majority areas, citing religious reasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 20:20 IST
J&K Deputy CM Urges Strong Anti-Drug Measures Amidst Liquor Ban Debate
Jammu and Kashmir Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary, has identified drug abuse as the most pressing issue facing the Union Territory, warning it poses a threat to the community. He called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to enforce stricter police measures against drug trafficking.

Choudhary, in an interview with ANI, urged for heightened awareness on drug abuse, emphasizing that, while liquor bans are beneficial, drugs represent a graver danger as they infiltrate homes. He appealed to the Director General of Police to lead public awareness initiatives.

In a related development, MLA Ahsan Pardesi submitted a Private Member Bill to ban liquor in Kashmir's Muslim-majority areas, arguing such legislation aligns with Islamic tenets. Pardesi questioned why Kashmir could not implement a ban like Bihar, underscoring the community's call for change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025