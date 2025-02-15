J&K Deputy CM Urges Strong Anti-Drug Measures Amidst Liquor Ban Debate

Jammu and Kashmir's Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary, has identified drug abuse as the most pressing issue facing the Union Territory, warning it poses a threat to the community. He called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to enforce stricter police measures against drug trafficking.

Choudhary, in an interview with ANI, urged for heightened awareness on drug abuse, emphasizing that, while liquor bans are beneficial, drugs represent a graver danger as they infiltrate homes. He appealed to the Director General of Police to lead public awareness initiatives.

In a related development, MLA Ahsan Pardesi submitted a Private Member Bill to ban liquor in Kashmir's Muslim-majority areas, arguing such legislation aligns with Islamic tenets. Pardesi questioned why Kashmir could not implement a ban like Bihar, underscoring the community's call for change.

(With inputs from agencies.)