Left Menu

Haryana's Agricultural Boost: Technological Advances and Farmer Support

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced the issuance of Central Motor Vehicles Rules certification for agricultural tractors in Hisar. New initiatives, including a Custom Hiring Centre, aim to support small farmers by providing rental equipment. The government continues to enhance agricultural technology to boost productivity and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-02-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 20:51 IST
Haryana's Agricultural Boost: Technological Advances and Farmer Support
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to bolster the agriculture sector, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini unveiled new initiatives at the Northern Region Farm Machinery Training and Testing Institute in Hisar. The facility will now provide Central Motor Vehicles Rules certification for agricultural tractors, directly benefiting manufacturers across North India.

Saini announced the inauguration of a Custom Hiring Centre at the institute, allowing small and marginal farmers to rent vital agricultural machinery like rotavators and seeders. This initiative, alongside the three-day Krishi Darshan Exhibition, aims to enhance productivity and modernize farming practices in the region.

Emphasizing innovation, Saini urged manufacturers to produce affordable equipment tailored for farmers. He also highlighted substantial government subsidies and efforts to foster sustainable farming practices. The administration is focused on elevating Haryana's agriculture sector through advanced technology and increased support for farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025