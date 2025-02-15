Haryana's Agricultural Boost: Technological Advances and Farmer Support

In a bid to bolster the agriculture sector, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini unveiled new initiatives at the Northern Region Farm Machinery Training and Testing Institute in Hisar. The facility will now provide Central Motor Vehicles Rules certification for agricultural tractors, directly benefiting manufacturers across North India.

Saini announced the inauguration of a Custom Hiring Centre at the institute, allowing small and marginal farmers to rent vital agricultural machinery like rotavators and seeders. This initiative, alongside the three-day Krishi Darshan Exhibition, aims to enhance productivity and modernize farming practices in the region.

Emphasizing innovation, Saini urged manufacturers to produce affordable equipment tailored for farmers. He also highlighted substantial government subsidies and efforts to foster sustainable farming practices. The administration is focused on elevating Haryana's agriculture sector through advanced technology and increased support for farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)