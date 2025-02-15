Left Menu

Revamping Bilateral Investment Treaties: A Step Towards Economic Sovereignty

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized the importance of revamping bilateral investment treaties to incorporate national interests and enhance regulatory guidance. Addressing unique sovereign issues, these treaties should stand alone and not be part of FTAs, aiming to attract foreign investment and address arbitration challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 21:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman underscored the need for bilateral investment treaties (BIT) to align with national interests while supporting regulatory powers. Addressing the launch of a PG Certificate Course on International Commercial & Investment Treaty Arbitration in New Delhi, she emphasized that BITs should guide arbitrators in disputes.

Sitharaman highlighted the unique sovereign concerns related to BITs, suggesting they be negotiated as stand-alone agreements rather than being part of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs). The current model, seen as problematic by developed nations, is under revision to make it more investor-friendly and appealing for foreign investments.

With 70% of dispute cases targeting developing nations, the minister pointed to the burden these pose, particularly through Investor-State Dispute Settlement (ISDS). Sitharaman called for a revamped BIT framework that addresses these challenges, ensuring sovereignty and fair arbitration practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025