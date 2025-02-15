Revamping Bilateral Investment Treaties: A Step Towards Economic Sovereignty
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized the importance of revamping bilateral investment treaties to incorporate national interests and enhance regulatory guidance. Addressing unique sovereign issues, these treaties should stand alone and not be part of FTAs, aiming to attract foreign investment and address arbitration challenges.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman underscored the need for bilateral investment treaties (BIT) to align with national interests while supporting regulatory powers. Addressing the launch of a PG Certificate Course on International Commercial & Investment Treaty Arbitration in New Delhi, she emphasized that BITs should guide arbitrators in disputes.
Sitharaman highlighted the unique sovereign concerns related to BITs, suggesting they be negotiated as stand-alone agreements rather than being part of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs). The current model, seen as problematic by developed nations, is under revision to make it more investor-friendly and appealing for foreign investments.
With 70% of dispute cases targeting developing nations, the minister pointed to the burden these pose, particularly through Investor-State Dispute Settlement (ISDS). Sitharaman called for a revamped BIT framework that addresses these challenges, ensuring sovereignty and fair arbitration practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Foreign Investment Overhaul: Revamping the Bilateral Investment Treaty
Panama Canal Sovereignty Sparks Diplomatic Discussions with U.S.
Volkswagen's $1.4 Billion Tax Battle: A Threat to Foreign Investment in India?
Chagos Islands Sovereignty Deal Under Scrutiny
Chagos Islands Sovereignty Debate: Trump's Review Sought