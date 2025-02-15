Revamping Bilateral Investment Treaties: A Step Towards Economic Sovereignty

In a significant move, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman underscored the need for bilateral investment treaties (BIT) to align with national interests while supporting regulatory powers. Addressing the launch of a PG Certificate Course on International Commercial & Investment Treaty Arbitration in New Delhi, she emphasized that BITs should guide arbitrators in disputes.

Sitharaman highlighted the unique sovereign concerns related to BITs, suggesting they be negotiated as stand-alone agreements rather than being part of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs). The current model, seen as problematic by developed nations, is under revision to make it more investor-friendly and appealing for foreign investments.

With 70% of dispute cases targeting developing nations, the minister pointed to the burden these pose, particularly through Investor-State Dispute Settlement (ISDS). Sitharaman called for a revamped BIT framework that addresses these challenges, ensuring sovereignty and fair arbitration practices.

