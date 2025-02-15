Left Menu

Delhi BJP Pledges Action Against Alleged AAP Corruption

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva vowed strict measures against corruption in the former AAP government, citing alleged scams. With a historic election win, BJP returns after 27 years, while Congress fares poorly. The new chief minister for Delhi remains unannounced as the BJP celebrates its victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 21:43 IST
Delhi BJP Pledges Action Against Alleged AAP Corruption
Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva announced strict actions against individuals involved in corruption under the former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Key scandals targeted include those related to the liquor policy, Mohalla Clinics, Jal Board, and ration distribution.

Sachdeva stated, 'All misdeeds of the previous government will be addressed. Whether it's the Sheesh Mahal, liquor scam, Jal Board fraud, panic button, ration card irregularities, or Mohalla Clinic issues, those responsible for plundering Delhi will be held accountable. No one will be spared.'

The BJP's victory in the Delhi Assembly elections secured 48 out of 70 seats, marking its return after 27 years since last governing from 1993 to 1998. Several AAP leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, suffered losses, while outgoing CM Atishi retained her seat. The Congress failed to secure any seat, enduring a continuing decline. The BJP has yet to announce a chief ministerial candidate, maintaining strategic suspense post-victory. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025