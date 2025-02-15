Delhi BJP Pledges Action Against Alleged AAP Corruption
Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva vowed strict measures against corruption in the former AAP government, citing alleged scams. With a historic election win, BJP returns after 27 years, while Congress fares poorly. The new chief minister for Delhi remains unannounced as the BJP celebrates its victories.
Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva announced strict actions against individuals involved in corruption under the former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Key scandals targeted include those related to the liquor policy, Mohalla Clinics, Jal Board, and ration distribution.
Sachdeva stated, 'All misdeeds of the previous government will be addressed. Whether it's the Sheesh Mahal, liquor scam, Jal Board fraud, panic button, ration card irregularities, or Mohalla Clinic issues, those responsible for plundering Delhi will be held accountable. No one will be spared.'
The BJP's victory in the Delhi Assembly elections secured 48 out of 70 seats, marking its return after 27 years since last governing from 1993 to 1998. Several AAP leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, suffered losses, while outgoing CM Atishi retained her seat. The Congress failed to secure any seat, enduring a continuing decline. The BJP has yet to announce a chief ministerial candidate, maintaining strategic suspense post-victory. (ANI)
