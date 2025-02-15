Left Menu

CBSE Kicks Off Nationwide Board Examinations with Seamless Execution

The CBSE launched its nationwide board exams for Classes 10 and 12 smoothly, commencing with Class 10 English and Class 12 Entrepreneurship. Over 42 lakh students participated across numerous centers, following strict protocols. A live webcast outlined exam guidelines, emphasizing security and student welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 22:45 IST
CBSE Kicks Off Nationwide Board Examinations with Seamless Execution
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) successfully commenced nationwide board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 on Saturday. According to a statement from the board, the first day featured the smooth conduct of Class 10 English and Class 12 Entrepreneurship exams at numerous centers across the country.

Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE's Controller of Examinations, confirmed that the Class 10 exam was held at 7,780 centers with over 23.86 lakh students, while the Class 12 test took place at 995 centers with about 23,000 students. 'The exams were organized smoothly. I hope all students attended with enthusiasm and participated in a positive environment,' he said.

With more than 42 lakh students from over 30,000 schools in India and 26 countries taking part, CBSE has implemented stringent guidelines and security measures to safeguard the integrity of the exams. In a pre-exam live webcast chaired by CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh, principals in Delhi NCR were briefed on essential exam protocols.

The CBSE reiterates its dedication to maintaining high examination security and student well-being, encouraging all participants to approach the exams confidently. The board advises visiting the official CBSE website for further information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025