CBSE Kicks Off Nationwide Board Examinations with Seamless Execution

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) successfully commenced nationwide board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 on Saturday. According to a statement from the board, the first day featured the smooth conduct of Class 10 English and Class 12 Entrepreneurship exams at numerous centers across the country.

Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE's Controller of Examinations, confirmed that the Class 10 exam was held at 7,780 centers with over 23.86 lakh students, while the Class 12 test took place at 995 centers with about 23,000 students. 'The exams were organized smoothly. I hope all students attended with enthusiasm and participated in a positive environment,' he said.

With more than 42 lakh students from over 30,000 schools in India and 26 countries taking part, CBSE has implemented stringent guidelines and security measures to safeguard the integrity of the exams. In a pre-exam live webcast chaired by CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh, principals in Delhi NCR were briefed on essential exam protocols.

The CBSE reiterates its dedication to maintaining high examination security and student well-being, encouraging all participants to approach the exams confidently. The board advises visiting the official CBSE website for further information.

