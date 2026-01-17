BJP Launches Nationwide Protest Against TMC's Alleged Intimidation and Violence

Today, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is convening press conferences in 10 states to protest against what it alleges as violent tactics and lawlessness by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal. The BJP accuses the TMC of protecting illegal immigrants and creating a pervasive climate of fear to curb fair electoral processes.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra has specifically charged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with using violence to intimidate political opponents and accused her of permitting attacks on officials like Booth Level Officer Ashok Das, who reportedly committed suicide under duress from local TMC figures. The BJP pointed to an incident involving TMC MLA Manirul Islam at Farakka as evidence of these claims.

In addition to allegations against TMC, the BJP criticized the Punjab government's raid on the newspaper Punjab Kesri, citing it as an egregious attack on press freedom. Furthermore, the party condemned remarks by Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya concerning women, calling them disrespectful and demanding punitive measures. Across states, BJP leaders demand accountability for Ashok Das's death and accuse local governments of power misuse and failing to uphold law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)