Chaos Averted: Rush at New Delhi Station Causes Panic but No Stampede

A large crowd led to 15 injuries at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday, though officials confirmed there was no stampede. Emergency services responded swiftly, and special train schedules were cited as the cause of the congestion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 23:35 IST
Visual from the New Delhi Railway Station (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a concerning turn of events, around 15 people sustained injuries amid a surge of crowds at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday. Emergency services quickly responded, with four fire tenders dispatched to the scene, as reported by the Delhi Fire Service.

Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, clarified that despite initial fears, there was no stampede. The congestion was attributed to Northern Railways operating two scheduled special trains bound for Prayagraj.

Authorities, including the Ministry of Railway, confirmed that the situation is now stable and the injured have been transported to a nearby hospital. Railway and Delhi Police were on-site to manage the crowd and ensure safety, awaiting further updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

