JalTara: Transforming India's Parched Lands into Thriving Ecosystems

A groundbreaking initiative led by The Art of Living is making waves in India's groundwater management. JalTara, the brainchild of spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, is revitalizing drought-prone regions across India, transforming arid lands into lush, cultivable fields.

The project, operational since 2021, has implemented over 60,000 recharge structures in numerous villages across states like Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Haryana. These structures capture and store rainwater, significantly elevating groundwater levels, enhancing agricultural yield by 42%, and doubling farmer incomes.

With a bold plan to recharge 15 trillion litres of groundwater annually and community-focused implementation, JalTara is reimagining sustainable agriculture. The initiative has not only increased water table levels by up to 14 feet but also planted 100,000 trees, enriching biodiversity and strengthening rural economies.

