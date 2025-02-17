Left Menu

Petra Diamonds Leadership Shifts Amid CEO Resignation

CEO Richard Duffy of Petra Diamonds has resigned immediately by mutual agreement. The company has appointed Vivek Gadodia and Juan Kemp as joint interim CEOs. Gadodia serves as the Chief Restructuring Officer while Kemp is the operations executive at the Cullinan mine in South Africa.

In a strategic shift, Petra Diamonds announced on Monday the resignation of its CEO, Richard Duffy, effective immediately. The departure is described as a mutual agreement between Duffy and the company.

The diamond mining giant has appointed Vivek Gadodia, the current Chief Restructuring Officer, and Juan Kemp, operations executive at the Cullinan mine, as joint interim CEOs. This move is intended to maintain continuity and stability within the firm.

As the industry faces dynamic challenges, Petra Diamonds aims to leverage the expertise of its new leaders to navigate this transitional phase effectively.

