Left Menu

European Leaders Converge in Paris to Discourage Rewarding Aggression

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares emphasized that European leaders will meet in Paris to discuss preventing peace negotiations on Ukraine from rewarding Russian aggression. He stated that rewarding aggression would encourage further conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 17-02-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 13:43 IST
European Leaders Converge in Paris to Discourage Rewarding Aggression
Jose Manuel Albares
  • Country:
  • Spain

In a strong stance against rewarding hostile actions, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares announced that European leaders are set to meet in Paris on Monday. The agenda focuses on ensuring that peace negotiations regarding Ukraine do not inadvertently reward Russian aggression.

Speaking to Onda Cero radio, Albares reiterated that any form of endorsement or tolerance towards such aggression could set a dangerous precedent. "A war of aggression cannot be rewarded, we cannot encourage others to launch wars of aggression," he stressed.

As tensions remain high, the leaders seek a strategic approach that maintains peace without compromising on international principles of justice and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025