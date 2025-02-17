European Leaders Converge in Paris to Discourage Rewarding Aggression

In a strong stance against rewarding hostile actions, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares announced that European leaders are set to meet in Paris on Monday. The agenda focuses on ensuring that peace negotiations regarding Ukraine do not inadvertently reward Russian aggression.

Speaking to Onda Cero radio, Albares reiterated that any form of endorsement or tolerance towards such aggression could set a dangerous precedent. "A war of aggression cannot be rewarded, we cannot encourage others to launch wars of aggression," he stressed.

As tensions remain high, the leaders seek a strategic approach that maintains peace without compromising on international principles of justice and accountability.

