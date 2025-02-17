Petra Diamonds Reshuffles Leadership Amidst Market Challenges

Petra Diamonds announced a significant leadership change on Monday, appointing Vivek Gadodia and Juan Kemp as interim joint CEOs following the departure of Richard Duffy, who resigned immediately by mutual agreement. This change comes amidst challenging financial results with a reported $69 million loss for the six months ending December 2024.

The company cited ongoing market weakness as a key factor contributing to their financial performance, with losses escalating from $11 million during the previous comparable period. Net debt also rose to $215 million by year-end due to unfavorable market conditions and the timing of diamond tender sales.

In response, Petra has intensified restructuring efforts, which include operational cost reductions and asset streamlining. Recent moves consist of selling interests in the Koffiefontein mine and finalizing the sale of the Williamson mine in Tanzania, leaving the company with its cornerstone Cullinan and Finsch mines.

(With inputs from agencies.)