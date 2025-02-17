Left Menu

India's Investment Landscape: Delivering Returns Amid Global Volatility

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asserts that India is attracting investors with promising returns despite global volatility. Discussions on foreign institutional investors’ selling underline India's growth as a major economy. Government initiatives are in place to address inflation and raise deposit insurance coverage, indicating confidence in economic management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-02-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 14:31 IST
India's Investment Landscape: Delivering Returns Amid Global Volatility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has affirmed that India continues to offer lucrative returns to investors, even as some foreign institutional investors choose to book profits.

Addressing inquiries regarding the current trend of FIIs selling, Sitharaman emphasized the stable investment environment in India. Finance Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey noted that amidst worldwide financial fluctuations, FIIs predictably revert to their countries, primarily the United States.

Highlighting India's rapid economic growth, Sitharaman stated efforts to curb inflation through a synergetic approach involving government supply measures and the Reserve Bank's demand strategies. The Department of Financial Services is also contemplating an increase in the deposit insurance cap beyond the existing Rs 5 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025