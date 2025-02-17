India's Investment Landscape: Delivering Returns Amid Global Volatility

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has affirmed that India continues to offer lucrative returns to investors, even as some foreign institutional investors choose to book profits.

Addressing inquiries regarding the current trend of FIIs selling, Sitharaman emphasized the stable investment environment in India. Finance Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey noted that amidst worldwide financial fluctuations, FIIs predictably revert to their countries, primarily the United States.

Highlighting India's rapid economic growth, Sitharaman stated efforts to curb inflation through a synergetic approach involving government supply measures and the Reserve Bank's demand strategies. The Department of Financial Services is also contemplating an increase in the deposit insurance cap beyond the existing Rs 5 lakh.

