Drone Debate: Rahul Gandhi's Critique Sparks Fierce Reactions from Industry

Rahul Gandhi criticized the Indian government's drone policy, showcasing a Chinese drone in his video, drawing backlash. Smit Shah from the Drone Federation highlighted that India has a thriving drone industry, with over 400 companies. He emphasized India's strides in drone technology and the discomfort caused by Gandhi's claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 14:56 IST
Drone Federation of India Smit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has come under fire for his recent video criticism of the government's drone policies. Showcasing what appeared to be a Chinese-made drone, Gandhi's statements sparked sharp reactions from industry leaders, including Smit Shah, President of the Drone Federation of India.

Shah voiced his concerns, emphasizing the strides India has made in drone technology. He pointed out that over 400 companies are actively engaged in the sector within the country, with many manufacturing more than 60-70% of components indigenously. Shah described Gandhi's comments as "discouraging" and emphasized the hard work of the domestic industry in overcoming technological challenges.

The controversy unfolds against the backdrop of India's burgeoning drone ecosystem. Since 2021, the government has prioritized regulations and policies aimed at making India a global drone hub. Shah highlighted significant use cases, such as drone mapping of 3 lakh villages for land records and healthcare delivery projects underway in various states.

Latest News

