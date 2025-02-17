Justice Served: Life Imprisonment for Goa Beach Murderer

In a significant verdict, a sessions court in Goa has sentenced Vikat Bhagat to life imprisonment for the brutal rape and murder of a British-Irish national in 2017. The remains of the victim were discovered near a beach in a secluded area of Goa, prompting a thorough investigation.

Inspector Filomeno Costa, the investigating officer, highlighted the challenges faced during the investigation, which included securing the crime scene and gathering scientific evidence. Costa expressed his satisfaction that justice had been served with the court's recent ruling.

Advocate Vikram Varma, representing the victim's family, commended the police for their diligent work on the case. He stressed the importance of law enforcement in ensuring the safety of tourists, arguing that the absence of such diligence could harm tourism. The case underscores the judiciary's role in combating crime by sentencing Bhagat for murder, rape, robbery, and destruction of evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)