IAS Officer Sparks Debate with Views on Religious Origins in India

Niyaz Khan, an IAS officer from the Madhya Pradesh Cadre, has ignited conversation and controversy following a provocative post on platform X. In his post, Khan claimed that Islam is fundamentally an Arab religion, asserting that the Indian subcontinent's original faith was Hinduism.

Khan's post, shared on Sunday, February 16, urged Muslims in India to reflect on their ancestral roots and recognize common cultural ties with Hindus. "If Muslims who consider Arabs as ideal should reconsider. First consider Hindus as your brothers and then Arabs," he wrote, emphasizing shared heritage over religious divisions.

In a conversation with ANI, Khan explained his decision to voice these views, motivated by continuous updates on Hindu-Muslim relations. He said, "We all share the same origin. This has been a Hindu nation; foreign rulers later introduced other religions." Khan stressed the importance of unity and peace, advocating for a harmonious coexistence irrespective of religious backgrounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)