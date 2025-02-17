Left Menu

IAS Officer Sparks Debate with Views on Religious Origins in India

Madhya Pradesh IAS officer Niyaz Khan stirred discussions by suggesting on X that Islam is inherently Arab and that India's past was predominantly Hindu. Highlighting the shared cultural bloodline, Khan urged Muslims idolizing Arabs to consider Hindus as kin and emphasized unity for national strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 15:59 IST
IAS Officer Sparks Debate with Views on Religious Origins in India
IAS officer Niyaz Khan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Niyaz Khan, an IAS officer from the Madhya Pradesh Cadre, has ignited conversation and controversy following a provocative post on platform X. In his post, Khan claimed that Islam is fundamentally an Arab religion, asserting that the Indian subcontinent's original faith was Hinduism.

Khan's post, shared on Sunday, February 16, urged Muslims in India to reflect on their ancestral roots and recognize common cultural ties with Hindus. "If Muslims who consider Arabs as ideal should reconsider. First consider Hindus as your brothers and then Arabs," he wrote, emphasizing shared heritage over religious divisions.

In a conversation with ANI, Khan explained his decision to voice these views, motivated by continuous updates on Hindu-Muslim relations. He said, "We all share the same origin. This has been a Hindu nation; foreign rulers later introduced other religions." Khan stressed the importance of unity and peace, advocating for a harmonious coexistence irrespective of religious backgrounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025