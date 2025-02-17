Spiritual Spectacle: Maha Kumbh 2025 Unites Millions in Divine Dip

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose visited Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, to participate in the Maha Kumbh 2025, emphasizing its cultural significance on Monday. Speaking to ANI, Governor Bose noted, "Kumbh embodies the pinnacle of India's rich culture and traditions, serving as a global gathering point for understanding concepts like 'Aham Brahmasmi.'"

The significance of the Kumbh Mela continues to attract a myriad of devotees, including numerous VIPs, arriving to partake in ritual baths at the Triveni Sangam on the festival's 36th day. Law enforcement officials maintained vigilance to manage the immense crowds effectively.

Security measures were thoroughly reviewed by G P Singh, the Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force, who praised the excellent coordination among the Uttar Pradesh Police, CRPF, and allied agencies. The CRPF's official social media account highlighted Singh's guidance on balancing security vigilance with public assistance.

Ajay Bhatt, a leader from Uttarakhand's BJP, commended Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their meticulous planning and arrangements. Bhatt told ANI he was impressed by the organization of the event.

BJP MP Bharti Pardhi and Atmaram Bansal, Director at AP Lepsi Medanta, both expressed the draw of India's vibrant culture that lures devotees to the Mahakumbh. Bansal noted his fortune in visiting and taking a ritual dip at Triveni Sangam, sharing the sentiment with over 52 crore other pilgrims attending the world's largest human gathering.

