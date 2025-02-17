Harmony Week: Building Bridges Through Education and Unity in Delhi

In an evocative session during 'Harmony Week' hosted by the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) in Delhi, RSS leader Indresh Kumar engaged with madrasa children to highlight the fusion of religious and modern education. Emphasizing the importance of national identity, Kumar urged the young attendees to prioritize their identity as 'Hindustani' above all else, advocating for an educational foundation built on humanity and unity.

Indresh Kumar reiterated the tenets of patriotism and unity, urging children to aspire to become scientists, doctors, engineers, or administrative officers, underpinned by a strong educational base in contemporary subjects. Kumar encouraged embracing a spirit of nationalism, inspired by the stories of India's freedom struggle heroes, and stated that India's freedom is a symbol of unity rather than the legacy of any single religion.

The 'Harmony Week' initiative extends beyond education, focusing on community services like health and employment. Across India, activities included distribution of essentials to the needy, blood donation camps, and environmental conservation efforts. Dr. Shahid Akhtar and other MRM leaders emphasized aligning madrasas with the National Education Policy to foster broader social development.

(With inputs from agencies.)