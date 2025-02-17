Left Menu

Lt Gen Sachdeva Oversees Security in Rajouri and Reasi Amidst Calls for Enhanced Coordination

Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva of the White Knight Corps reviewed security in Jammu's Rajouri and Reasi sectors. The visit emphasized troop vigilance, while Home Minister Amit Shah advocated zero tolerance for terrorism and coordinated efforts between state and central agencies. Security enhancements include improved intelligence and advanced border technologies.

White Knight Corps commander Navin Sachdeva . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Corps Commander of the White Knight Corps, Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva, conducted a security evaluation in the Rajouri and Reasi sectors of the Jammu region. He praised the troops for their alertness and commitment to maintaining peace and security. The White Knight Corps, known as the XVI Corps of the Indian Army, shared these developments on 'X'.

The post stated, "GOC, White Knight Corps visited and reviewed security aspects in Reasi and Rajouri Sectors. The GOC commended the alertness and dedication of the troops ensuring peace and security in the region." On February 13, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, led a security review meeting focusing on enhancing intelligence networks, counteracting cross-border infiltration, and boosting development initiatives.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has underscored a zero tolerance policy against terrorism, advocating for improved coordination between state and central security forces in previous reviews. The meeting included notable officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, intelligence agencies, the Army, paramilitary forces, and the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

Recently, Home Minister Shah instructed the Border Security Force (BSF) to ensure 'zero infiltration' along the Pakistan-India border. He emphasized the incorporation of advanced technologies and a robust border grid to curb infiltration. The BSF is tasked with safeguarding the expansive 3,323 km border with Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

