Left Menu

Tragedy at KIIT: Swift Action Promised as Tensions Rise

In response to a student's suicide at KIIT, Odisha's Minister of Higher Education assures strict action against the culprits. The controversy continues over Nepali students' eviction and efforts to restore campus normalcy. Nepal's Prime Minister intervenes, engaging diplomatically with Indian authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 21:37 IST
Tragedy at KIIT: Swift Action Promised as Tensions Rise
Odisha Minister of Higher Education, Suryabanshi Suraj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an event that has shaken the academic community, Odisha's Minister of Higher Education, Suryabanshi Suraj, promised severe consequences for those implicated in the tragic suicide of a female student at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT). 'We acted promptly to arrest and prosecute the accused, with the police now delving into her personal belongings for further clues,' Suraj affirmed, emphasizing the swift governmental response to the devastating incident.

The Minister also addressed controversies surrounding the university's actions, particularly the sine-die notices issued to Nepali students. 'The notices were improper, and we reversed them following government intervention,' he declared, urging off-campus students to return amid revelations of the deceased being assaulted. 'We will ensure justice is served, leaving no room for leniency for those responsible,' Suraj asserted.

In efforts to stabilize the situation and restore normalcy, Suraj announced plans to transport students back to campus under secured conditions. Earlier, KIIT had issued an eviction notice for Nepali students following the death of a third-year B.Tech student from Nepal. This led to protests by Nepali students, resulting in their return home. Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli, expressed concerns via social media and emphasized ongoing diplomatic discussions with Indian authorities regarding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025