Tragedy at KIIT: Swift Action Promised as Tensions Rise

In an event that has shaken the academic community, Odisha's Minister of Higher Education, Suryabanshi Suraj, promised severe consequences for those implicated in the tragic suicide of a female student at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT). 'We acted promptly to arrest and prosecute the accused, with the police now delving into her personal belongings for further clues,' Suraj affirmed, emphasizing the swift governmental response to the devastating incident.

The Minister also addressed controversies surrounding the university's actions, particularly the sine-die notices issued to Nepali students. 'The notices were improper, and we reversed them following government intervention,' he declared, urging off-campus students to return amid revelations of the deceased being assaulted. 'We will ensure justice is served, leaving no room for leniency for those responsible,' Suraj asserted.

In efforts to stabilize the situation and restore normalcy, Suraj announced plans to transport students back to campus under secured conditions. Earlier, KIIT had issued an eviction notice for Nepali students following the death of a third-year B.Tech student from Nepal. This led to protests by Nepali students, resulting in their return home. Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli, expressed concerns via social media and emphasized ongoing diplomatic discussions with Indian authorities regarding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)