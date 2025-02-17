Uttar Pradesh's Spiritual Renaissance: Mahakumbh's Global Resurgence

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the transformative developments in Uttar Pradesh under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. He pointed to Prayagraj, Kashi, and Ayodhya as embodiments of India's rising potential and credited Modi for rejuvenating the nation's global faith and respect.

Speaking on Uttar Pradesh's progress over the past eight years, CM Yogi remarked that the number of pilgrims visiting Ayodhya has soared from 2.35 lakh in 2016-17 to over 14-15 crore by 2024. He attributed this influx to reinforced respect for faith and economic growth in the region.

During the ongoing Mahakumbh, which is touted as the world's largest spiritual event, 53 crore devotees have already taken a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. The festival continues to draw a massive crowd, with robust security measures in place, including special train services to manage the influx of pilgrims.

