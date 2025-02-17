Left Menu

ITCX 2025: Bridging Tradition and Technology in Global Temple Management

The International Temples Convention and Expo 2025 commenced in Tirupati, uniting global temple leaders to exchange knowledge on modern temple management while preserving traditions. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu emphasized integrating AI and sustainable energy, while Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis highlighted connecting ancient culture with technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 22:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The International Temples Convention and Expo (ITCX) 2025 began in Tirupati, where temple leaders worldwide congregate to discuss modern management while maintaining spiritual traditions. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu underscored the event's purpose, fostering unity across India's diverse religious segments including Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, and Jain communities.

In his address, CM Naidu advocated for leveraging AI, Blockchain, and sustainable energy for temple management. He mentioned the efforts to develop Amrawati as the state capital, integrating IVRS opinions and QR codes for information access. Naidu announced plans to utilize AI, drones, and CCTV to enhance pilgrims' experiences in Tirupati.

Echoing these sentiments, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis shared his experiences at ITCX 2025, noting participation from numerous Indian temple committees. Fadnavis emphasized the discussions on merging ancient cultural practices with contemporary technology, highlighting areas like crowd and financial management to promote paramparik Sanskriti.

(With inputs from agencies.)

