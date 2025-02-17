Left Menu

Guillain-Barre Syndrome Raises Alarm as Andhra Pradesh Reports Fatalities

Dr. Sivananda from King George Hospital highlights Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a rare post-viral condition, after two deaths in Andhra Pradesh. Health officials stress the non-contagious nature and low occurrence of the syndrome, advising immediate medical consultation if symptoms arise. Authorities emphasize preparedness and urge public calm amidst increasing cases.

Dr Sivananda, Superintendent of King George Hospital, Visakhapatnam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a worrying development, Dr. Sivananda, Superintendent of King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam, shed light on Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), as the rare ailment claims two lives in Andhra Pradesh. Describing GBS as a 'non-contagious' post-viral condition that can lead to autoimmune disorders and paralysis, Dr. Sivananda stressed its rarity, affecting only two in every two lakh people.

Additional insights came from Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav, who confirmed the fatalities in Guntur and Srikakulam districts. Although rare, with a global mortality rate of 5-7 percent, Yadav assured citizens that comprehensive measures are in place following directives from Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, encouraging the public to remain calm.

Meanwhile, Guntur Government General Hospital reported a tragic loss as the first death due to GBS in the state. Medical authorities recommend consuming warm water and fresh foods while avoiding panic. Seven patients are currently being treated, with two already discharged, as the government intensifies its efforts and monitoring throughout affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

