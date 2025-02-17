Controversial Critique: U.S. Energy Secretary Challenges UK's Net-Zero Goals
U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright criticized the UK's net-zero carbon emissions target for 2050, calling it a 'sinister goal' and highlighting its costly repercussions without benefits. He also urged governments to support hydrocarbon production over clean energy. This follows the approval of an LNG export license in the U.S.
During the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship event, Wright stressed the need for governments to step back from impeding oil, gas, and coal production, reflecting a pro-hydrocarbon sentiment. The remarks come as the U.S. recently approved its first LNG export license after a hiatus, signaling renewed support for the sector.
Critically, Wright pointed out that the UK's pursuit of a decarbonized energy system has purportedly exported emissions and hurt its own industrial capabilities. Prime Minister Keir Starmer remains committed to renewable energy, viewing it as a driver of economic growth and job creation, despite the opposition from figures like Wright.
