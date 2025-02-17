Left Menu

Controversial Critique: U.S. Energy Secretary Challenges UK's Net-Zero Goals

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright criticized the UK's net-zero carbon emissions target for 2050, calling it a 'sinister goal' and highlighting its costly repercussions without benefits. He also urged governments to support hydrocarbon production over clean energy. This follows the approval of an LNG export license in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 22:14 IST
Controversial Critique: U.S. Energy Secretary Challenges UK's Net-Zero Goals

In a striking commentary, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright has sharply criticized the UK's ambitious net-zero carbon emissions goal set for 2050, calling it a 'sinister goal' that incurs high costs with little return. Speaking via videolink at a London conference, Wright called for a refocus towards hydrocarbon production.

During the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship event, Wright stressed the need for governments to step back from impeding oil, gas, and coal production, reflecting a pro-hydrocarbon sentiment. The remarks come as the U.S. recently approved its first LNG export license after a hiatus, signaling renewed support for the sector.

Critically, Wright pointed out that the UK's pursuit of a decarbonized energy system has purportedly exported emissions and hurt its own industrial capabilities. Prime Minister Keir Starmer remains committed to renewable energy, viewing it as a driver of economic growth and job creation, despite the opposition from figures like Wright.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025