Controversial Critique: U.S. Energy Secretary Challenges UK's Net-Zero Goals

In a striking commentary, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright has sharply criticized the UK's ambitious net-zero carbon emissions goal set for 2050, calling it a 'sinister goal' that incurs high costs with little return. Speaking via videolink at a London conference, Wright called for a refocus towards hydrocarbon production.

During the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship event, Wright stressed the need for governments to step back from impeding oil, gas, and coal production, reflecting a pro-hydrocarbon sentiment. The remarks come as the U.S. recently approved its first LNG export license after a hiatus, signaling renewed support for the sector.

Critically, Wright pointed out that the UK's pursuit of a decarbonized energy system has purportedly exported emissions and hurt its own industrial capabilities. Prime Minister Keir Starmer remains committed to renewable energy, viewing it as a driver of economic growth and job creation, despite the opposition from figures like Wright.

(With inputs from agencies.)