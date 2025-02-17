Nara Lokesh and Family Embrace Divine Experience at Mahakumbh 2025

Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh, accompanied by his wife Nara Brahmani and son Nara Devaansh, participated in the Mahakumbh 2025, a spiritual event drawing millions worldwide to Prayagraj. The family engaged with locals, sharing in the profound collective beliefs that define the sacred gathering.

During the day, the family also visited the revered Kala Bhairava Temple in Varanasi, seeking blessings while capturing the spiritual atmosphere. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the immense scale of the Mahakumbh, reporting that 530 million devotees have already taken a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, with more visitors expected over the next nine days.

Notably, the event attracted a prestigious lineup of participants, including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and notable personalities such as industrialist Mukesh Ambani and various celebrities. Yogi Adityanath emphasized the growing significance of Uttar Pradesh as a focal point for cultural and spiritual gatherings under the leadership of PM Modi and the BJP government.

