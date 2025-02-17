Left Menu

Nara Lokesh and Family Embrace Divine Experience at Mahakumbh 2025

Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh, joined by his family, participated in the Mahakumbh 2025 at Prayagraj. The event, marking a massive turnout, also saw visits from prominent figures like President Murmu and PM Modi. Lokesh also paid respects at the Kala Bhairava Temple in Varanasi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 22:48 IST
Nara Lokesh and Family Embrace Divine Experience at Mahakumbh 2025
Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh visits Mahakumbh 2025 with family. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh, accompanied by his wife Nara Brahmani and son Nara Devaansh, participated in the Mahakumbh 2025, a spiritual event drawing millions worldwide to Prayagraj. The family engaged with locals, sharing in the profound collective beliefs that define the sacred gathering.

During the day, the family also visited the revered Kala Bhairava Temple in Varanasi, seeking blessings while capturing the spiritual atmosphere. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the immense scale of the Mahakumbh, reporting that 530 million devotees have already taken a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, with more visitors expected over the next nine days.

Notably, the event attracted a prestigious lineup of participants, including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and notable personalities such as industrialist Mukesh Ambani and various celebrities. Yogi Adityanath emphasized the growing significance of Uttar Pradesh as a focal point for cultural and spiritual gatherings under the leadership of PM Modi and the BJP government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025