Left Menu

Saket Court Absolves Four in High-Profile Kidnapping and Murder Case

Delhi's Saket District Court has acquitted four individuals accused of involvement in a kidnapping and murder case. The accusations encompassed kidnapping, strangulation, and robbery. The court's judgment, influenced by the absence of concrete evidence, underscored the prosecution's failure to prove the chain of events beyond a reasonable doubt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 23:34 IST
Saket Court Absolves Four in High-Profile Kidnapping and Murder Case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant judgment, Delhi's Saket District Court has exonerated four individuals charged with the kidnapping and murder of a man, alongside the robbery of Rs. 4.50 lakh. The accused were reportedly involved in a harrowing sequence of events, including kidnapping the deceased, strangulating him, and discarding his body in a canal.

The FIR, filed in September 2018 at Jaitpur police station by the victim's father, Rama Shankar, named Shivam, Sumit, Heera Lal, and Mukeem alias Mukim Khan as suspects. Additional Sessions Judge Geetanjali presided over the case, ultimately acquitting the accused from multiple charges, including kidnapping, murder, and destruction of evidence, citing insufficient proof.

Judge Geetanjali articulated that the circumstantial evidence presented by the prosecution failed to convincingly establish the defendants' culpability in the alleged crimes. The judgment highlighted the lack of a coherent chain of evidence supporting the charges, ultimately leading to the accused's release due to reasonable doubt in the case's circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025