Saket Court Absolves Four in High-Profile Kidnapping and Murder Case

In a significant judgment, Delhi's Saket District Court has exonerated four individuals charged with the kidnapping and murder of a man, alongside the robbery of Rs. 4.50 lakh. The accused were reportedly involved in a harrowing sequence of events, including kidnapping the deceased, strangulating him, and discarding his body in a canal.

The FIR, filed in September 2018 at Jaitpur police station by the victim's father, Rama Shankar, named Shivam, Sumit, Heera Lal, and Mukeem alias Mukim Khan as suspects. Additional Sessions Judge Geetanjali presided over the case, ultimately acquitting the accused from multiple charges, including kidnapping, murder, and destruction of evidence, citing insufficient proof.

Judge Geetanjali articulated that the circumstantial evidence presented by the prosecution failed to convincingly establish the defendants' culpability in the alleged crimes. The judgment highlighted the lack of a coherent chain of evidence supporting the charges, ultimately leading to the accused's release due to reasonable doubt in the case's circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)