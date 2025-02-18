Left Menu

Global Currencies in Flux Amid Economic Uncertainty

The U.S. dollar hovers near two-month lows as traders consider tariff concerns and potential interest rate cuts. Meanwhile, the yen gains on Japan's growth data and interest rate hike anticipations. The Australian dollar remains strong, facing possible rate cuts, while focus turns to the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting minutes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 07:26 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 07:26 IST
Global Currencies in Flux Amid Economic Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar struggled near two-month lows on Tuesday, overshadowed by jitters over potential trade tariffs and the likelihood of U.S. rate cuts. This occurs as the Australian dollar remains close to its highest point in two months, despite pending market expectations for an anticipated interest rate reduction.

The Japanese yen has maintained its upward trajectory, aided by robust growth indicators that heighten expectations for another interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan within the year, possibly as early as July. Investors are eagerly waiting for Wednesday's release of the Federal Reserve meeting minutes to discern the impact of tariff risk considerations on U.S. monetary policy.

Recent U.S. economic data revealing a significant increase in consumer prices has supported the Federal Reserve's stance to delay immediate rate cuts. The debate intensifies as ANZ suggests sustained rate pauses could span the first half of this year, with rate cuts anticipated only in late 2025, contrasting with market expectations for a 40 basis point cut within the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025