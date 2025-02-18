Left Menu

Goa CM Pramod Sawant Embraces Spiritual Heritage at Temple Connect Mahakumbh

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant participated in the Temple Connect Mahakumbh at Tirumala and expressed optimism about the growth of temple tourism in India. Sawant also visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, describing it as a ‘Rashtra Mandir’ and emphasizing its national significance.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant took part in the Temple Connect Mahakumbh at the Venkateswara Temple, Tirumala on Monday, extending his prayers on the occasion. Highlighting the significance of this event, he noted that it marks only the second time it has been hosted in India, following its earlier iteration in Varanasi.

Sawant emphasized the potential boost the Mahakumbh could provide to temple tourism across the country, expressing hopes for an increase in spiritual engagement among the populace. He conveyed his well wishes for the successful conduct of the event, representing the aspirations of the Goa state government.

Earlier, CM Sawant, after taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, lauded the efforts of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in organizing the event, praising the arrangements and expressing gratitude for the facilities available. Sawant also visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya with his cabinet and party members, citing it as a 'Rashtra Mandir' that holds national prominence.

