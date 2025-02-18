Arunachal Pradesh Revamps Social Schemes with Major Cabinet Decisions

The government of Arunachal Pradesh has announced several strategic decisions taken during the recent cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu. Notably, the Dulari Kanya Scheme has been revamped to provide increased financial support for the birth and education of girl children. The fixed deposit amount for institutional births has been raised from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000, with an additional Rs 20,000 granted upon admission to Class XI.

In an effort towards more data-driven governance, the state cabinet has greenlit the creation of the Institute for Transforming Arunachal (ITA), which aims to be a policy powerhouse offering research and strategic recommendations. This initiative is part of a broader vision to align the state's development goals with national objectives, propelling Arunachal Pradesh toward sustainable prosperity by 2047.

The cabinet further approved amendments to the state GST Act and introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Public Premises Act. Among the economic and infrastructure measures, the launch of the 'Arunachal Pradesh Handloom and Handicrafts Policy - 2024' stands out, advocating for digital support systems for artisans. The meeting also focused on strengthening youth development programs and sports motivators, affirming the next fiscal year as the 'Year of Youth'.

