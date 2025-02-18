Historic Crowd Surge at Mahakumbh 2025 Seals Record-Breaking Spiritual Gathering
The 2025 Mahakumbh has set a new record with over 540 million devotees participating in the 45-day spiritual fest at Prayagraj, India. As the world's largest human congregation, the faithful thronged the Kashi Vishwanath Temple after sacred dips. With continuous management by police, the event concludes on February 26.
In a historic turnout, the 2025 Mahakumbh has shattered attendance records, drawing over 540 million devotees in just 36 days.
The grand event, unfolding in Prayagraj, witnessed throngs of pilgrims making their sacred pilgrimage to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple after spiritual ablutions at Triveni Sangam.
Officials confirmed that February has witnessed unprecedented footfalls owing to Kumbh, marking it as the city's busiest Shivaratri month till date.
