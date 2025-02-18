Historic Crowd Surge at Mahakumbh 2025 Seals Record-Breaking Spiritual Gathering

In a historic turnout, the 2025 Mahakumbh has shattered attendance records, drawing over 540 million devotees in just 36 days.

The grand event, unfolding in Prayagraj, witnessed throngs of pilgrims making their sacred pilgrimage to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple after spiritual ablutions at Triveni Sangam.

Officials confirmed that February has witnessed unprecedented footfalls owing to Kumbh, marking it as the city's busiest Shivaratri month till date.

(With inputs from agencies.)