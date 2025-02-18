Left Menu

Historic Crowd Surge at Mahakumbh 2025 Seals Record-Breaking Spiritual Gathering

The 2025 Mahakumbh has set a new record with over 540 million devotees participating in the 45-day spiritual fest at Prayagraj, India. As the world's largest human congregation, the faithful thronged the Kashi Vishwanath Temple after sacred dips. With continuous management by police, the event concludes on February 26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 11:08 IST
Historic Crowd Surge at Mahakumbh 2025 Seals Record-Breaking Spiritual Gathering
Kashi Vishwanath Temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic turnout, the 2025 Mahakumbh has shattered attendance records, drawing over 540 million devotees in just 36 days.

The grand event, unfolding in Prayagraj, witnessed throngs of pilgrims making their sacred pilgrimage to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple after spiritual ablutions at Triveni Sangam.

Officials confirmed that February has witnessed unprecedented footfalls owing to Kumbh, marking it as the city's busiest Shivaratri month till date.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025