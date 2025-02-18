Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Crucial Budget Session

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh's Vidhan Sabha budget session, enhanced security measures have been put in place. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak emphasized the government's commitment to development. The budget, expected to surpass ₹8 lakh crore, will be presented on February 20, with discussions extending until March 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 11:09 IST
Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Crucial Budget Session
UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh is abuzz as the Vidhan Sabha gears up for a significant budget session, with Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak announcing the discussion of several key issues. Speaking with ANI, Pathak affirmed the government's dedication to the state's development, underscoring the session's importance. 'Our government is committed to the development of the state. Various subjects will be discussed in this session,' Pathak stated.

In preparation for the session, security protocols have been heightened around the State assembly. According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Central Lucknow, Manisha Singh, comprehensive security measures have been implemented in the outer vicinity, with areas divided into six sectors staffed by gazetted officers and plainclothes civil police. Singh noted, 'We have made full security arrangements in the outer cordon. CCTV cameras have been installed, and monitoring is underway.'

Emphasizing a swift response to any perceived threats, Singh added that procedures are in place to report suspicious individuals or objects promptly. UP DGP Prashant Kumar inspected the arrangements, ensuring readiness thoughout the assembly grounds, as underscored by Lucknow commissioner Amarendra Kumar Sengar, 'Proper security arrangements have been made. Senior officers inspected the preparation today.' The budget session continues until March 5, with the ₹8 lakh crore budget presentation set for February 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025