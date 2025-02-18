Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Crucial Budget Session

Uttar Pradesh is abuzz as the Vidhan Sabha gears up for a significant budget session, with Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak announcing the discussion of several key issues. Speaking with ANI, Pathak affirmed the government's dedication to the state's development, underscoring the session's importance. 'Our government is committed to the development of the state. Various subjects will be discussed in this session,' Pathak stated.

In preparation for the session, security protocols have been heightened around the State assembly. According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Central Lucknow, Manisha Singh, comprehensive security measures have been implemented in the outer vicinity, with areas divided into six sectors staffed by gazetted officers and plainclothes civil police. Singh noted, 'We have made full security arrangements in the outer cordon. CCTV cameras have been installed, and monitoring is underway.'

Emphasizing a swift response to any perceived threats, Singh added that procedures are in place to report suspicious individuals or objects promptly. UP DGP Prashant Kumar inspected the arrangements, ensuring readiness thoughout the assembly grounds, as underscored by Lucknow commissioner Amarendra Kumar Sengar, 'Proper security arrangements have been made. Senior officers inspected the preparation today.' The budget session continues until March 5, with the ₹8 lakh crore budget presentation set for February 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)