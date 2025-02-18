Left Menu

Jordan's King Abdullah Set for Minor Surgery

King Abdullah of Jordan is scheduled for minor surgery to treat an incisional hernia at King Hussein Medical City. The royal palace has not specified the duration of his hospital stay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amman | Updated: 18-02-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 13:17 IST
Jordan's King Abdullah will undergo minor surgery on Tuesday, as confirmed by a statement from the royal palace. The 63-year-old monarch is set to be treated for an incisional hernia.

The procedure will take place at King Hussein Medical City. However, the palace has not disclosed the expected duration of the king's hospital stay.

The king's health has been a matter of public interest, and this minor surgical intervention has attracted considerable attention both locally and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

