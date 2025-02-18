Left Menu

Uproar in UP Assembly: Deputy CM Criticizes Opposition's 'Irresponsible' Conduct

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya condemned opposition's disruptive behavior during the assembly session, labeling them anarchy spreaders. CM Yogi Adityanath urged cooperation for smooth proceedings. The session, highlighted by the Governor's speech and annual budget presentation, promises crucial discussions on state's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 13:23 IST
UP Dy CM Keshav Maurya (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp rebuke, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya criticized the opposition for creating chaos during the assembly session by chanting 'Go Governor'. Maurya described their actions as irresponsible and accused the Samajwadi Party of promoting anarchy instead of engaging constructively in political discourse.

Speaking to ANI, Maurya emphasized the importance of respecting the Governor's address, which outlines governmental achievements. He condemned the opposition, particularly the Samajwadi Party, for disrupting the assembly instead of contributing to productive debates. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to the opposition for cooperation, assuring that it would lead to a peaceful and effective session.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the achievements of the BJP government over the past eight years, attributing unprecedented development in Uttar Pradesh to their efforts. He accused the opposition of avoiding substantial discussions and causing procedural disruptions. The ongoing session, running until March 5, began with the Governor's address, with plans to discuss and pass the annual budget alongside other key developmental topics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

