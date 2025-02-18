Left Menu

Controversy Erupts in UP Assembly Over Governor's Speech

Samajwadi Party leader Mata Prasad Pandey criticized the UP Governor for citing incorrect death figures in her address, leading to assembly uproar and 'Go Back Governor' slogans. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya condemned the opposition’s behavior as irresponsible. CM Yogi Adityanath urged cooperation for a smooth session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 13:45 IST
Samajwadi Party leader Mata Prasad Pandey (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Samajwadi Party leader Mata Prasad Pandey condemned the Uttar Pradesh Governor for presenting inaccurate figures of deaths from the Mahakumbh stampede during her budget session address.

The protest led to 'Go Back Governor' chants by Samajwadi Party and Congress legislators, disrupting the assembly proceedings. Pandey criticized the Governor's incomplete address, suggesting emotional distress over the Mahakumbh tragedy as a possible reason.

In response, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya rebuked the opposition for their unauthorized slogans, labeling the Samajwadi Party as anarchistic and less responsible in the political arena. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of cooperation from the opposition to ensure the session's smooth conduct, highlighting the government's developmental milestones over the past eight years.

