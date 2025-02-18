Left Menu

KIIT Initiates Action After Nepali Student's Tragic Death Sparks Outcry

KIIT University in Bhubaneshwar has taken disciplinary actions following the tragic death of a Nepali student on campus, suspending key officials and issuing apologies. Protests erupted after the incident, highlighting claims of harassment. The university is working to restore normalcy and welcomes Nepali students back to campus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 14:10 IST
KIIT University campus (Image: X@KIITUniversity). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneshwar has initiated disciplinary measures against its security staff and officials after the tragic death of a Nepali engineering student on its campus. The university issued an apology for distress caused and suspended two senior hostel officials and a senior administrative officer.

KIIT authorities expressed deep regret over the incident, which occurred on February 16, resulting in the immediate termination of two security staff. An apology letter from the Vice-Chancellor underscored the institution's commitment to the safety and well-being of all students, particularly those from Nepal.

In response to the tragedy, the university set up a 24/7 control room to assist Nepali students returning to campus. Protests had erupted, with students demanding justice following claims of harassment. The university appealed for students to return, emphasizing their commitment to restoring normalcy and resuming academic activities.

