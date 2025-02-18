Dollar Dynamics: Markets React to Tariff Tensions and Interest Rate Projections

The dollar experienced a strengthening on Tuesday as traders weighed the potential impacts of new tariffs, ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, and the trajectory of U.S. interest rate cuts. Meanwhile, the Australian dollar maintained its position near two-month highs following a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Central to market focus were talks in Riyadh between U.S. and Russian officials, aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine. As Ukraine stays absent from the discussions, it reaffirms that no peace deal can be concluded on its behalf. The euro and sterling both experienced minor fluctuations amid these developments.

This week, investors also concentrate on the anticipated release of the Federal Reserve's January meeting minutes, shedding light on policymakers' considerations regarding President Donald Trump's trade policies and their potential to spur a broader tariff war. Additionally, markets are analyzing rate cut expectations as global economies react to varied economic pressures.

