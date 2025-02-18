Delhi Awaits: BJP's Chief Minister Mystery Unfolds Amid Grand Ceremony

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on the cusp of a historic swearing-in ceremony at Delhi's Ramlila Ground, with fervor gripping the capital city. Although preparations are underway, the identity of the new Chief Minister remains under wraps, sparking speculation and political jabs from opponents.

BJP leader Tarun Chugh expressed the party's intent to meet public aspirations, noting an overwhelming number of requests to join the event. Despite keeping the CM's name a secret, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend, alongside chief ministers from BJP and NDA-ruled states.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) criticized BJP for the delay. Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai highlighted the unusual absence of a designated leader and questioned the party's strategy. The BJP's return after 27 years is a significant political shift, with the party securing 48 out of 70 assembly seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)