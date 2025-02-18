Call to Lift Ban on 100% Broken Rice Exports Amid Surplus

India is urged to lift its export ban on 100% broken rice as grain inventories surged to historically high levels, reaching nearly nine times the government's target at the start of February, according to exporters who spoke to Reuters.

Exporting the surplus of 100% broken rice could significantly help reduce India's swollen stocks while benefiting poorer African countries by providing access to cheaper grain. This move would also support Asian animal feed and ethanol producers who rely on this particular grade of rice. B.V. Krishna Rao, president of the Rice Exporters' Association, emphasized that the government possesses more rice than necessary, suggesting that exports should be permitted.

Since September 2022, India has maintained a ban on exporting 100% broken rice, partly due to concerns over production following poor rainfall. However, after harvesting a record crop, exporters now argue it's time for the government to address the surplus situation by allowing exports. With rice stocks totaling 67.6 million metric tons, India far surpasses its target of 7.6 million tons. The surplus makes a strong case for lifting restrictions, enhancing export opportunities and ensuring affordable rice access globally.

