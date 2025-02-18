Telangana Govt. Alters Work Hours for Muslim Employees Amid Ramzan, Sparks Political Debate

In a controversial move, the Telangana Government has allowed all Muslim employees in the public sector to leave their workplaces at 4 p.m. during the holy month of Ramzan. The initiative, announced by Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, covers government staff, teachers, contract, and outsourcing workers from March 2 to March 31.

While Chief Secretary Kumari emphasized that the decision aims to facilitate religious observance, it does not apply during times of service requirements. However, the decision has drawn sharp criticism from the BJP, with leaders labeling it as an appeasement tactic targeting Muslim voters.

BJP's Amit Malviya and P Muralidhar Rao have voiced strong objections, arguing that such concessions are not extended to Hindus during Navratri or Jains during Paryushan. They accuse the state government of promoting bias and indulging in vote bank politics, potentially driving the state towards biased governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)