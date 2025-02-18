New VB Chief Vows Zero-Tolerance on Corruption in Punjab

In a significant move for Punjab's fight against corruption, G Nageswara Rao, IPS, assumed the role of Chief Director at the Punjab Vigilance Bureau, according to an official statement. The appointment marks an intensified push towards a corruption-free state, as advocated by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. Rao pledged a strict enforcement of the government's zero-tolerance policy on corruption, emphasizing its application across all government sectors.

The newly appointed Chief Director highlighted the importance of administrative efficiency and transparency in governance. He committed to ensuring prompt investigations for all corruption cases, accompanied by rigorous prosecution in courts to secure severe penalties for perpetrators. Rao urged field officers to maintain vigilance and adopt a proactive stance in eradicating corruption.

Issuing a stern warning, Rao declared that any officer within the Vigilance Bureau found engaging in corrupt activities will face stringent measures. He encouraged public involvement, urging citizens to report any instances of corruption via the Chief Minister's Anti-Corruption Action Line, thereby fostering a more transparent and accountable governance framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)