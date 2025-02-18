Left Menu

New VB Chief Vows Zero-Tolerance on Corruption in Punjab

G Nageswara Rao, IPS, took charge as Chief Director of Punjab Vigilance Bureau, pledging strict enforcement of the zero-tolerance policy against corruption. He emphasized swift investigations and public cooperation to ensure transparency and accountability. Any corruption within the bureau will face severe consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 19:35 IST
New VB Chief Vows Zero-Tolerance on Corruption in Punjab
Punjab Vigilance Bureau. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move for Punjab's fight against corruption, G Nageswara Rao, IPS, assumed the role of Chief Director at the Punjab Vigilance Bureau, according to an official statement. The appointment marks an intensified push towards a corruption-free state, as advocated by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. Rao pledged a strict enforcement of the government's zero-tolerance policy on corruption, emphasizing its application across all government sectors.

The newly appointed Chief Director highlighted the importance of administrative efficiency and transparency in governance. He committed to ensuring prompt investigations for all corruption cases, accompanied by rigorous prosecution in courts to secure severe penalties for perpetrators. Rao urged field officers to maintain vigilance and adopt a proactive stance in eradicating corruption.

Issuing a stern warning, Rao declared that any officer within the Vigilance Bureau found engaging in corrupt activities will face stringent measures. He encouraged public involvement, urging citizens to report any instances of corruption via the Chief Minister's Anti-Corruption Action Line, thereby fostering a more transparent and accountable governance framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025